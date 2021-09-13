Calling All Superheroes! Time to Lace Up and Run for the Kids

Calling all Super Heroes! The forces of good will come together for one very important cause this weekend.

This years Superhero Run to benefit Voices for Children Advocacy Center will take place Saturday, September 18th. The race this year, both 5K and 1K Fun Race, will have both in-person and virtual options.

Runners are encouraged to suit up in their favorite superhero, or villain costume, and run in support of one of the Flint areas most important organizations for children. Registration fees go directly to help child survivors of human trafficking, abuse, and neglect by providing them with hope, help, and healing. Voices for Children Advocacy Center serves the Flint Area, and Genesee, and Shiawassee Counties. All funds raised will directly benefit Genesee County children who are survivors of human trafficking, abuse, or neglect.

Claudnyse Holloman, President & CEO of Voices for Children, told us why events like this matter so much to the passionate mission of the organization.

"It matters because our kids matter in Genesse County, that this event not only allows them to have fun, but also raises much needed funds to help other kids right here in our own community in need. Our kids are the REAL Superheros."

The race will be kicking off on East 1st Street, between the Flint Farmers' Market and Wilson Park on U of M's campus. The course will take us through Mott Comunity College, Applewood Estate, and the Flint Cultural Center.The race day packet pick-up table will be at Wilson Park on U of M's campus right across from the Flint Farmer's Market. Virtual racers can plan out their own course.

You still have time to register for the event by clicking here.