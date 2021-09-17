For Horror movie fans and die hard followers of B-movie lore, you have to stand in aw of the King of B-movie's, Bruce Campbell. From his beginnings as Ash from the horror film Evil Dead, to his supporting role in Burn Notice, to his most recent appearances as the host of Ripley's Believe It or Not, Bruce has done just about everything one can do in the world of entertainment, so his own horror convention seems pretty fitting for the Western Michigan university alumni. What better way to celebrate to, than at the very hotel that inspired The Shining:

Bruce invites you for the ultimate weekend experience in grueling horror at the legendary Stanley Hotel, the hotel that inspired Stephen King’s The Shining. The Stanley Hotel is tucked away within the Rocky Mountains in remote Estes Park, Colorado and has opened its doors to guests since 1909. It’s truly the perfect setting for the first-ever BruceFest. Bruce Campbell, American actor, writer, producer, and director may be known best for his role as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead franchise premiering in 1981

What To Expect

Bruce will be doing a live commentary of all of the Evil Dead films along with a Q & A. There will also be a "Groovy Murder Mystery" Party, similar to a "who done it" type atmosphere. There's also going to be a horror movie prop exhibit, as well as a revolving door or showings of Bruce Campbell's films. All tickets are sold as 3-day passes and are non-transferable. There is 3-teir pricing for the ticket packages, ranging between $300-$600 that go on sale Friday, September 17th at Noon Eastern. Details and tickets for the event can be seen here.