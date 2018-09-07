Blink 182 Cancels Their Grand Rapids Show

Due to illness Blink 182 has had to cancel a number of shows including their Grand Rapids gig

Mlive.com is reporting that the band Blink 182 has canceled their upcoming show in Grand Rapids on September 17th.

According to a news release, medical issues have sidelined drummer Travis Barker, per doctors' orders. Barker's medical team anticipated that he would be well enough by fall to tour but after recent checkups, they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates.

Travis Barker seems to be the most disappointed, in fact he recently twitted...

The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me so I could get back on the road and perform with my band .

 

Tickets to all "Rock Show" dates will be refunded. Other cancelled shows include:

  •  September 8    WSL Lemoore, California
  •  September 12 Moorhead, Minnesota
  •  September 14  Chicago, Illinois
  •  September 15  Columbus, Ohio
  •  September 17  Grand Rapids, Michigan
  •  September 18  Windsor, Ontario
  •  September 20  Uncasville, Connecticut
  •  September 21  Atlantic City, New Jersey
  •  September 22  Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
  •  September 24  Cedar Rapids Iowa
  •  September 25  Council Bluffs, Iowa

No word on if or when they will be back in our great state, until then we will just positive thoughts!

