Remember the 90s Song “Devil Came Up to Michigan?”

This forgotten 90s rap song is a hilarious parody/cover of the iconic country hit "Devil Went Down to Georgia" by the Charlie Daniels Band.

You have to go all of the way back to 1979 for the #1 country hit "Devil Went Down to Georgia" by the Charlie Daniels Band. However, if you grew up in Michigan in the '90s, you may have a better memory of the rap song "Devil Came Up To Michigan" by K.M.C. Kru. This song wasn't a big hit as it peeked at #46 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991. This song contains hilarious lyrics like,

He had a brand new Nissan truck, convertible, with a portable phone

He had a Kenwood deck that was bumpin' loud as he stopped in a no-parking zone

The Devil stepped out with a beeper on his hip, a black Fila suit that was down

I had a chance to speak with Charlie Daniels back in 2004 about this cover of his biggest hit. When I asked Daniels if he had ever heard "Devil Came Up To Michigan," he responded,

Have I heard it? I was in the music video.

He then explained that the music video begins with him falling asleep with a fiddle on his lap. Then he dreams of the rap video and wakes up with a record player on his lap. Check out the video for yourself below.

Other versions of the cover like "Devil Came Up to Chicago" and "Devil Came Up To Boston" were created in the hopes of making this song a hit. As much as I love this cheesy New Jack Swing track, it just couldn't come close to the success of the original.

