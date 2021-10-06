Benton Harbor Told To Drink Bottled Water Due To High Lead Levels

The state of Michigan is urging residents of Benton Harbor to drink bottled water, due to elevated levels of lead found in the city's drinking water.

WSJM Radio reports "The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced the state will provide bottled water to residents of Benton Harbor as work continues to replace old lead water lines around the city. It says “out of an abundance of caution,” the availability of bottled water is being expanded in the city and residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered infant formula." - WSJM

The state says tap water is okay for showering and hand washing and even doing dishes, but it should not be consumed.

A Detroit News report says Benton Harbor has exceeded state lead safety levels for the past four years. In addition to passing out water, the state is also passing out water filters, but many have questioned the effectiveness of those filters. Meanwhile work continues to remove aging lead water lines from homes.

