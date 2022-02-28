Battle Creek Florist Raising Funds to Put Flowers on Soldiers Graves

Memorial Day is just around the corner.

A florist in Battle Creek is asking for your help raising funds to purchase enough flowers to adorn the soldier's graves at Fort Custer National Cemetery as well as funds to help reduce suicides among veterans.

Plumeria Botanical Boutique teamed up with The Memorial Day Flowers Foundation in 2018. The effort helps honor our fallen heroes at Fort Custer National Cemetery by laying a rose on their graves for Memorial Day.

Victory for Veterans became has joined the effort this year. Now, a third of your donations will go directly to help them reduce suicides amongst veterans. According to the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation, 22 veterans commit suicide each day. Each one is one too many.

There are nearly 40,000 men and women interred at Fort Custer National Cemetery. That means a lot of funds need to be raised in order to accomplish the goal and properly honor those who gave so much.

The group is also asking for volunteers to help place the roses on each grave marker.

