This week our Small Michigan Town Series stops in Cooper Township. Cooper has a population of just under 9.000 people yet has an airport.

Here are the 5 Things Everyone From Cooper Township Knows

#5. Triple H Airport

According to the Triple H Airport Facebook Page, this 2 runway airport has been around since 1968.

#4. Markin Glen Park

With 38 campsites, trails, fishing, swimming and more; Markin Glen Park is an awesome hidden jewel in little Cooper Township.

#3. Cresteview Golf Club

When we asked you on facebook what your favorite thing is about Cooper Township Mike Johnson answered, "Cresteview Golf Club."

#2. The Fire Department

Jason Emig and Ross Herrick both mentioned, "The fire department."

#1. Cooper Cafe

Chad Garton, Gary Stephens and Greg Root all say Cooper cafe is their favorite.

Get the “Township” favorite.

Did we miss your favorite thing about Cooper Township, MI? Let us know in the facebook comments.