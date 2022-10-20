Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Wrong Person $1,800 on Zelle, Pleads With Them to Send It Back

Yung Joc mistakenly sent a random person nearly $2,000 via Zelle and is apparently having a hard time getting his paper back.

Yesterday (Oct. 19), the rapper-turned-radio host shared his predicament with fans on Instagram. In the post, the "It's Goin' Down" rhymer shares a screenshot of texts he sent the person pleading with them to return his coins.

"Hi can you please return the $1,800 that I mistakenly sent to your account via Zelle," Yung Joc's first text reads. "I don't know you nor do you know me...Please do the right thing...God has a bigger blessing for you."

The person has apparently ignored Yung Joc's plea to give the money back.

"I know you've blocked my number and that's OK I just need the $1800 that was sent your account via Zelle," Joc's final text reads. The post is scored with Gangsta Boo's 1998 song "Where Dem Dollas At?"

The Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta participant then urged his fans to get involved.

"So I sent them a Zelle by mistake and they won't return my money.... can y'all please call/text them and ask them to return my lil change?" he captioned the post.

Some of Joc's fans appear to have answered the called to action, to no avail.

"I called them and they hung up in my face but they did have kids in the back ground so idk but I did try," one IG user commented.

Others have urged him to charge it to the game.

"Ohh I know he ain't went to IG for some help. Sir, at this point it's God's blessing to whomever you sent it to. Take this as a loss and a blessing," another person posted.

As of press time, it doesn't look like Yung Joc has gotten his bread back.

See Yung Joc Revealing He Accidentally Sent Someone $1,800 and Asking for Its Return Below

Yung Joc ask for money back from person he mistakenly sent $1800. joclive via Instagram loading...