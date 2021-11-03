Yes, That Was Thundersnow Rolling Off of Lake Michigan Near East Jordan

The first significant snowstorm of the 2021-2022 winter season hit Northern Michigan in early November. The rare phenomenon of thundersnow occurred in East Jordan in a weather system moving onshore from Lake Michigan.

While thundersnow is rare, it's even more rare when it comes from a lake effect system, which is what crossed Northern Michigan during this storm.

MLive meteorologist Mark Torregrossa explained on social media:

Thunder and lightning being reported in the lake effect snow near East Jordan. I've never seen that in my 29 years in Michigan, and only heard of two possible reports of thunder snow from pure lake effect in that almost three decades.

The system moved through Michigan and also affected the eastern Great Lakes with media in Erie, Pennsylvania also forecasting the possibility of thundersnow from a lake effect system on Lake Erie.

Unfortunately, scouring social media, we couldn't find any video of the East Jordan thundersnow.

If you've never heard thundersnow, here's an example from October 2020 from South Dakota.

And yes, of course, we know Jim Cantore from the Weather Channel goes gaga over thundersnow.

