WATCH: Man Douses Hastings Police Car With Gasoline, Sets it On Fire

Wow. Did he really think he wasn't going to get caught?

Even if the suspect didn't think surveillance cameras would be rolling, he still was awfully close to the Hastings Police Department to be committing arson - IN THE PARKING LOT, to be exact.

According to Fox 17, Monday around 5p.m., a man walked into the Hastings Police Station parking lot at 201 E State St. carrying a gas can.

He can be seen approaching a Hasting Police Department SUV, pouring gas on the vehicle's roof and into one of the wheel wells. Then, he puts the gas can on top of the car, lights it on fire, and runs away.

In the video, we see what appears to be a police officer give chase.

According to Wood TV 8, the Hastings Deputy Police Chief had just pulled into the lot in an unmarked vehicle when the incident occurred.

She saw the man set the car ablaze and then take off. She gave chase. With help from bystanders police were able to catch and arrest the man.

The Hastings Police Department shared photos of what the police SUV looked like after the torching:

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Jeremy Dunklee of Barry County. He has been charged with third-degree arson, malicious destruction of police property and assaulting or resisting a police office as a fourth-time habitual offender, Wood TV 8 reports.

Dunklee's bond has been set at $20,000.