This family-owned market has been stocking shelves and pantries for more than 130 years. Now under fourth-generation ownership, Doud's was first opened in 1884.

Mackinac Island is filled with incredible Michigan history, from the walls of Fort Mackinac and its deadly cannons to the charming Victorian homes that dot the island and the Guinness-World-Record-holding porch of the magnificent Grand Hotel. Walking the streets filled not with cars, but with horses, carriages and bicycles is like stepping back in time.

In 1884, James and Patrick Doud opened a market they named Doud Bros. It became Doud's Mercantile and then the name became Doud's Market, but not much else has changed. More than 130 years have passed since then, and the Doud family is still in business, with fourth-generation owner Andrew Doud operating the original store, and even expanding the business.

