Over the course of 2021, there were 50 reported UFO sightings in Michigan. Some of those reports came from Flint, Fenton, Grand Rapids, and the Metro Detroit area.

From Michigan's Lower Peninsula to the Upper Peninsula, some strange objects were spotted in the sky over past 12 months.

I'm sure over the past year there were way more than 50 UFO sightings in the state but most of those sightings don't even get reported. According to the National UFO Reporting Center, 50 sightings were reported in Michigan this year which is down compared to the past couple of years. In 2019, there were 135 sightings reported and in 2020, that number climbed to 179 reports.

Here's a Look at Some of the UFO Sightings Reported in Michigan in 2021:

5/22/21 - Alamo, MI: My best description is "The Phoenix lights" but a lot more. I recorded the event over "Rupert Lake" in North Western Kalamazoo County. Unfortunately as my fiance and myself saw the lights in great white light detail one after the other at least 3 others saw when you hear us trying to validate what was being seen by saying pardon us but are you seeing this. I even heard the immediate reaction of it's the aliens. I have the roughly 3 minutes video that I hope in the hands of professionals can be fixed to see clearly what we did. You are probably asking why only a few minutes of footage and the reason is we didn't have phones on us in the lake so I dashed through the lot to retrieve my phone to be honest I didn't want to miss a sec but we knew it was important that we document it.

5/27/21 - Flint, MI : I was driving home from vacation in New York City, and when we got home, there were dogs howling loudly and crickets chirping aggressively. I then saw a yellow-white flash in the sky, and it hovered for about 30 seconds. It made a loop-the-loop and then flew straight up, and then began to fly forward. The farther it got away, the brighter the light. It stayed in the sky for about 2 minutes and then disappeared. When it disappeared, the noise stopped. I was 100% sober (I like to smoke weed since it is legal in Michigan) and didn't know what the hell happened.

9/11/21 - Grand Rapids, MI: I was awoken with the sprinkler system turning on at 4:20 AM. A beam of light coming down from the sky shined into my window and it was a blinding powerful light that I could not look into. It's only lasted for about four seconds and as soon as the light went dark I looked up and saw a huge round saucer like object moving very slowly across our condos.

9/30/21 - Fenton, MI: I was just looking up at the sky when I turned my head to left. That was when I saw the object. It was moving rather slowly to the east. It was a glowing, bright white light, oval in shape. At the same time an aircraft passed under the object going in opposite direction. The object maintained its course for a few seconds when it changed color to dull red color. Continuing for about 5 seconds then the color slowly faded out completely. I was in the Military and I have studied Aircraft for most of my life. I did not here a sound from object.

You can check out the complete list on the National UFO Reporting Center's website. You can really go down a rabbit hole by reading stories that date as far back as the 1940s & 50s.

Michigan is one of the UFO hotspots as we're ranked #11 in the country for sightings.

