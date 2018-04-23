Talons Out Honor Flight, An Incredible Journey

I spent the day in Washington DC honoring our Veterans and they gave me a lifetime of memories.

If you are not aware of 'Talons Out Honor Flight' , it can explained simply...

Honor Flight Network recognizes American veterans for your sacrifices and achievements by flying you to Washington, D.C. to see YOUR memorial at no cost. Top priority is given to World War II and terminally ill veterans from all wars.

I was lucky enough to be a part of Mission 13, and it was a day I will never forget.

IMG_3799 loading...

This what you saw stepping onto the flight.

IMG_3802 loading...

At the start of the flight Gordon D Grimm was honored for his service. Gordon was set to be on our flight but past way 2 weeks ago.

IMG_3810 loading...

MSU fans were just some of the hundreds of people that greeted the Vets at the DC airport

IMG_3842 loading...

A Veteran taking in the view at the Air force Memorial

IMG_3853 loading...

A Navy Veteran, taking with active members of the Navy at the Navy Memorial.

IMG_3825 loading...

At Arlington Cemetery we were able to watch the Changing of the Guard. During the ceremony, the lead guard shuffled his foot with each step to honor the Veterans watching the event.

IMG_3867 loading...

The Vietnam Wall

IMG_3870 loading...

The Korean Memorial

IMG_3852 loading...

At the Navy Memorial, we were treated to a rifle display and a moment of silence of Gordon D Grimm

IMG_3879 loading...

The last monument built in DC - Martin Luther King Jr.

IMG_3858 loading...

At the WWII Memorial there were laddies all dressed up and wearing ruby red lipstick and couldn't help but kiss every Veteran they could get a hold of.

IMG_3895 loading...

Wrapping up the day in DC was tap dancer's performing for the Vets as we boarded our flight home.

The day was filled with so many wonderful surprises, laughter, tears and fun that this is just a small insight into our unforgettable day!

Thank you to everyone who has served our country and granted me the rights and freedoms I cherish today.

Thank you to Talons Out for creating a day of honor for our incredible Veteran's.