New Statue Unveiled in Albion to Celebrate Invention of T-Ball

Did you know that the game of T-Ball was invented right here in Michigan?

T-Ball, also called teeball or tee ball, is a game of baseball that's modified for small children. It serves as an introduction to the sport but removes the pressure of having a ball being pitched at the batter. Instead, the ball is placed on a tee and then struck while stationary. It's also a great way for a child to develop better hand-eye coordination.

As stated above, T-ball was actually invented in Michigan by an Albion man named Jerry Sacharski. Although, he apparently was resistant to being recognized as the official inventor. Regardless, he debuted "pee-wee baseball" in June of 1956 as a response to smaller children wanting to participate in summer baseball games. Mr. Sacharski passed away in 2009 at the age of 93 in his home in Albion. Read more about his legacy and the history of T-ball here.

Now, a new statue has been unveiled to commemorate the 66th anniversary of the very first T-ball game in Albion:

Posted by Steve Mills in the Facebook group Michigan History, he says you can find this new statue on Superior Street in Albion across the street from the public library.

As you can see, the area itself is paved and has benches for those who want to sit and admire the new addition:

Along with a plaque dedicated to Jerome "Jerry" Sacharski:

While it's hard to find an exact number today, at one point it was reported that over 2 million children across the country participated in T-ball every year. While he didn't want the recognition of "inventor", those kids certainly have the pioneering efforts of Mr. Jerry Sacharski to thank for their beloved sport.

Interesting in getting your kid involved with T-ball? You can find information about divisions, curriculum, and more at littleleague.org.

