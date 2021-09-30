Shakira Was Attacked By Two Wild Boars Which Also Stole Her Bag

While other celebs are trying to dodge paparazzi and navigate obsessed fans, Shakira apparently had to get away from something a little bit wilder recently: The Colombian singer was "attacked" by wild boars in a Barcelona park.

In a now-expired Instagram story, the superstar explained what happened when two wild boards attacked her and even stole her purse. Though she did manage to get it back, upon retrieval everything was "destroyed."

"Look how they left my bag, the two wild boars that attacked me in the park," the singer said, speaking in Spanish while showing off the ruined bag. "They were taking my bag to the woods with my phone in it. They’ve destroyed everything."

At the time of the incident, Shakira was at the park with her 8-year-old son, Milan, who appeared briefly in the Instagram video and could be seen walking away during his mother's tale.

The singer also posted an Instagram Story that encouraged her son to explain how brave his mother was, The Washington Post reports. “Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar,” she apparently said in the now-expired Instagram Story.

Wild boar run-ins have been a growing problem in the Spanish city. In 2016 alone, there were nearly 1,200 reports to the police about the animals' destructive behavior. The boars have also been causing trouble in other parts of Europe as well.

In August 2020, one wild boar stole a laptop from a man sunbathing naked in Berlin. Earlier this year, two boars followed a woman in Rome around her car and eventually took her groceries.