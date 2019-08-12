Win A New Car With The Seelye Six 2019

Here's how you could win a new car with the 2019 Seelye Six car giveaway.



How To Play

Listen to 103.3 KFR beginning Thursday, September 12th. Be the 13th caller at 269-978-1033 when you hear the Seelye Six Starter play. The Seelye Six Starter is easy to recognize and will play 3 times a day at random times.

And visit each of our Seelye 6 stops to enter to win in person. (One entry per person at each Seelye 6 Stop.) Saturday, Sept 14th 11am-1pm at Seelye Paw Paw Saturday, Sept 21st 11am-1pm at Seelye Kia of Battle Creek Saturday, Sept 28th 11am-1pm at Seelye Kia on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo Saturday, Oct 5th at Seelye Ford on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo

We will randomly choose 103 qualifiers on Monday, Oct 7th. Each of the 103 qualifiers will meet at Seelye Ford in Kalamazoo on Thursday, Oct 10th at 6:30pm. We will randomly narrow the field down to 10 finalists. Each finalist gets a key fob. One of those key fobs will unlock a new car.

The winner will then get to choose between of the 6 vehicles below.

Here are the 6 amazing vehicles up for grabs.

Click here for the full Seelye Six Contest Rules.

Click here to check out last year's winner with her new Ford F-150.