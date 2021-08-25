A 29-year-old Jackson man is in out on bond after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, sexually assaulted her, and stole her car and phone.

Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies say they got the call at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday (August 22, 2021) and went to the home in the 15000 block of 28 Mile Road in Sheridan Township, just north of Albion.

The woman had reported that her ex-boyfriend broke in and that she woke up to find him sexually assaulting her in her bed. She was eventually able to get away and flag down a passerby who took her to the Albion Department of Public Safety. She told police who he was and deputies got an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Chase Adam Baxter for three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, one count of home invasion in the first degree, unlawful driving away of an automobile, and domestic violence.

The Michigan State Police Second District Fugitive Team Police found and arrested Baxter at his residence in Henrietta Township in Jackson County on Tuesday. Calhoun County Sheriff Detectives executed a search warrant there and turned up the victim’s cell phone hidden in his bedroom.

Baxter posted a $10,000 cash bond and is currently awaiting a preliminary exam.

Deputies were assisted by Albion Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police - Marshall Post, Michigan State Police - Jackson Post, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Michigan State Police 2nd District Fugitive Team.

