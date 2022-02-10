Finding a hidden treasure at an antique or thrift store can sometimes be thrilling, right? If you're someone who loves thrifting or browsing through antiques, you'll love this mega mall in Lansing.

Labeled as the "Michigan's Most Unique Shopping", the Mega Mall in Lansing has something for everyone, according to their Facebook page. It was the subject of a recent Tiktok video from @bohobliss_vintage:

As you can see, there's clothing, artwork, mugs, and everything else in between.

All in all, the Mega Mall boasts 40,000 square feet of space all filled with antiques. Here are just a few of the finds:

A slot machine (because who doesn't need that in their house?), a record player, and a few kitchen appliances.

Elvis Elmo?? Absolutely.

ACTUAL Elvis, a beautiful (what looks like driftwood) clock, and a lot more.

Now, there's no guarantee that any of the above items are still in stock at the Mega Mall but, you get the idea. There really seems to be something for everyone.

The Mega Mall is open 7 days a week and even hosts special events like their upcoming Cabin Fever Days where they'll give away prizes, gift certificates, and more. You can stay up to date on available items, special events, and more by following the Mega Mall on Facebook.

The great part about videos like this being posted on Tiktok is that it usually finds an audience that has similar interests. In this case, antique shoppers. If you're looking to expand your antique mall shopping throughout Michigan, the comment section has plenty of suggestions. Here are just a few:

