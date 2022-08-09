There are all kinds of zoos and Airbnbs that offer experiences or encounters with animals.

There are four Michigan Airbnb houses in Sawyer (near the Indiana border) that let you sleep among the llamas on a real working llama farm. You can feed the giraffes at the Detroit Zoo. But did you know that there's a Michigan zoo that has your chance to have an encounter with one of the world's cutest (and slowest) animals?

The sloth!

Animal Encounters in Michigan

If your reaction to seeing a sloth is similar to that of Kristen Bell's, then this experience is certainly for you. By the way, if you have no idea what I'm talking about when I say sloth and Kristen Bell in the same sentence, you need to watch this hilarious and adorable video.

Okay, now that we've gotten that out of the way. If you'd like to have a sloth encounter yourself, head over to Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville, Michigan, about an hour and a half southeast of Lansing near the Toldeo, Ohio border.

You do have to make a reservation for a sloth encounter, and it'll cost you $65 plus the cost of admission into the zoo, but it's totally worth the cuteness you'll experience, in my opinion. You can't hold the sloth yourself self, but "During your encounter, you will be able to get up-close pictures with a sloth, pet a sloth, and feed a sloth!"

Plus, you can make a reservation for whenever works for you, because they host these encounters every day at 11 am. If all of this has you convinced that you NEED to book a sloth encounter, click here to learn more and make your reservation.

Until then, check out the galleries below to see what other kinds of animal encounters you can enjoy in Michigan.

