KVCC Hosting All-Day Electronics Recycling Event This Friday

All those electronics sitting in the closet, after they were replaced by the latest and shiniest electronics, what are you going to do with them? If you are waiting for an electronics recycling event, its on Friday. (April 13th)The times to drop off your stuff are between 10 am and 5 pm on April 13 at Kalamazoo Valley Community College's Texas Township Campus on O Ave.

Here's what KVCC says is eligible for recycling:

"Accepted items include computers, laptops, monitors, televisions, telephones, cameras, DVD players, cords/cables, printers, toner cartridges, cell phones, refrigerators, air conditioners, appliances, and any other electronic item with a cord.

Many items are free to recycle, but TV and monitors have a fee: "A hazardous waste fee of $10 will be collected for all monitors and there is a $20 fee for the recycling of any size television", according to KVCC.

KVCC and Green Earth Electronics Recycling, who are running the event say "All hard drives are wiped to Department of Defense specifications or shredded."

If you are a business, KVCC and Green Earth suggest pre-registering: via email "pickup@greenearth1.com" or calling 269.326.1232.