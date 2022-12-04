Keke Palmer is pregnant! But if you're wondering, "Who is the father of Keke Palmer's baby?" — we've got you covered.

On Saturday (Dec. 3), Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" the True Jackson VP alum exclaimed before opening her jacket to reveal her growing baby bump.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, 'cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" the Nope star continued.



"Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look: I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do," she joked.

Palmer called her pregnancy "the biggest blessing" and added she is "so excited ... to be a mom."

Watch Keke Palmer Host Saturday Night Live Below:

Who Is Keke Palmer Having a Baby With?

Keke Palmer is expecting a child with boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson.

The future parents apparently met at Diddy and Issa Rae's Memorial Day Party back in May 2021. They went Instagram official in August 2021.

"It became more difficult to hide," Palmer said on The Tamron Hall Show of her decision to post photos of him on her social media accounts. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy. It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not."

Although Palmer and Jackson have kept their relationship primarily out of the public eye, she opened up to Bustle about her partner in the summer of 2022.

“This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone. So why would I go out of my way to hide this person?" Palmer shared.

Who Is Darius Daulton Jackson?

Darius Daulton Jackson is the brother of Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson. Keke Palmer guest-starred on Insecure during the show's final season.

Although Jackson has kept mostly quiet about their relationship, he did share a heartfelt tribute to Palmer in honor of her 28th birthday in September 2021.

“Never would’ve expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did but here we are. You’ve been a blessing from above & I thank you for showing me a lot of feelings I didn’t know I had in me & also seeing me as someone you can finally be yourself to," he wrote at the time.