Jennifer Aniston is still an It Girl at 53.

The Friends icon graces the December 2022 cover and pages of Allure — the magazine's final print issue — in a spread where she wears a Chanel bra, Gucci thong and Dior pants, proving Aniston is just as cool as ever.

In one photo from the spread featured inside the magazine, Aniston poses topless in a vintage Gucci thong.

Thoughtout her career, the actress has previously posed nude, topless or semi-nude on the covers of GQ and Rolling Stone.

Inside the issue, Aniston opens up about everything from IVF to age.

"All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard," she reveals about her struggle with infertility. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

She also addresses society's concept of aging.

"I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s and 30s even, or my mid-40s. We need to stop saying bad s--t to ourselves. You’re going to be 65 one day and think, I looked f---ing great at 53," she shared.