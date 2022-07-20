With each day that passes by, I fall in love with Michigan.

Thanks to the people I am surrounded by, I find new things about Michigan on a daily basis.

One thing about Michiganders is you will stand beside your state. Here are the top four reasons why people love Michigan.

Beer

While other states may have a strong beer scene, Michigan has a special touch on the beer industry. Grand Rapids is not called 'Beer City' for no reason.

According to VinePair.com, Michigan is within the top 10 states with the best beer.

"Many in Michigan would claim Grand Rapids is the best city in the country for craft beer. And while there are definitely other competitors, the city and state have a very good showing when it comes to iconic craft breweries. Bell's, which is located in Kalamazoo, produces Two Hearted Ale, which many people believe is the best IPA in America. On a by-the-numbers basis, Michigan earns its place near the top of our ranking: The state's 408 breweries are good for top 10 overall, and top 20 per capita."

Seasons

Now, I can only agree with 3/4th of this answer. But, many people love that you can experience all of the seasons.

So far, the summertime experience has been beautiful. I am a girl who loves the heat. While I am not particularly excited about the wintertime, many Michiganders said that it was their favorite time of year.

Location

Being in this section of the Midwest, you can access multiple states easily. If you want to, you can easily get to a new destination within a few hours. Destinations like Chicago, Milwaukee, and Indianapolis are relatively close by.

Landscape

If you want a state with an extremely diverse landscape, Michigan is definitely top tier. From Lake Michigan's beaches, and rural farmland, to the forests in the U.P., Michigan takes the cake with some of the most breathtaking views.

Ever since moving to the state, I have been in awe of the different experiences I can have here in Michigan.