Horseback Riding at This Michigan State Park is Only $10

There are plenty of activities to take part in during the fall season in Michigan. Scenic drives to enjoy the leaves changing colors, cider mills to visit, and more than enough Halloween related events to attend. And soon you'll be able to add horseback riding as a fun and unique way to enjoy the fall season.

Horseback Riding Along Lake Michigan

Horseback riding is a great way to get outdoors this fall and it helps when you're surrounded by incredible scenery. According to MLive, this is the second season that horseback riding will be available at Silver Lake State Park in Mears, MI. The Department of Natural Resources tells MLive that offering horseback riding is part of an effort to expand outdoor activities during the off season at the park. Silver Lake State Park is home to 3 miles of Lake Michigan Shoreline as well as 2,000 acres of sand dunes.

Get our free mobile app

How to participate

Silver Lake State Park offers a designated trail for horseback riders that takes you through the dunes and along the Lake Michigan shoreline for $10 per day, per horse. You do have to bring your own horse. There will be 125 spots available per day and spots seem to be filling up pretty quickly. The horseback riding season begins Nov. 1st and ends Nov. 30th.

Registration is available now

You can register now to reserve your spot in November. A Recreation Passport for your vehicle in order to enter the park. Riders also need to bring water for themselves and the horses and you can get the full list of what you'll need before you go on the website as well.

The Horses of Mackinac Island: 1900-1960