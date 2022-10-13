Harry Styles Gets Revenge on Fan Who Sprayed Him With Water During Concert

Harry Styles proved that one way or another he's going to get you after a fan sprayed him with water at one of his concerts.

The event took place at his show in Austin, Texas on October 3 during his residency at the Moody Center - which ran from Sept. 25-Oct. 3.

In a clip posted to TikTok by user Sarah (@hnybee4864), the former One Direction member can be seen fist pumping the air before he is showered in the liquid. After the water hits him, he stares directly at the fan and mouths what appears to be "okay, okay."

Styles can then be seen returning with a bottle of water and he retaliates by throwing it back on the fans. However, he could not escape his own actions as he was hit by recoil water from his own throw.

Watch the clip below:

Another clip by TikTok user Dannie (@timmy.styless) shares the same situation, however, they give more insight due to the new angle they were located at.

Watch that clip below:

This is not the first time that Styles has sprayed water on his fans, nor is it the first time that he has been sprayed by his fans as well.

One user confirmed this by commenting on Sarah's video, where they alleged the incident occurred because he did not sing his song "Medicine."

"Let’s absolute not make this a thing cause the girl who did this and drenched him in Chicago p---ed him off and he didn’t sing medicine (he was gonna)," they commented.

One user made light of the situation and pointed out how Styles is going to ditch the water bottle and bring "a super soaker to next concert."

The Grammy-winner is currently playing a series of shows in Chicago, Illinois at the United Center. He will be reforming shows through Oct. 15 there and will head on out to Inglewood, California from Oct 23.-Nov. 15 to conclude the United States leg of his Love on Tour trek.