Fingerprints On Site For Faster CPL In Kalamazoo

The Kalamazoo County Clerk’s Office is making things easier by cutting out at least one trip in the lengthy Concealed Pistol License application process. On Monday, Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place announced that she has purchased and implemented a fingerprint scanner to better assist Kalamazoo County residents.

Currently, CPL applicants must complete a training class-compliant with Michigan’s Firearms Laws, fill out an application that includes a sworn statement with the Clerk’s office, and then have a set of fingerprints taken to the Michigan State Police (MSP) for a background check.

“The Concealed Pistol License application process has been extremely time-consuming and difficult for applicants, especially during the pandemic,” Place stated. “Instead of sending applicants to another location to complete their application, my office is now offering fingerprinting which streamlines the process making it more efficient for those qualified applicants seeking licenses.”

After the MSP, background check, applicants either receive their CPL or a Letter of Explanation within 45 days. In the past, the entire process could take several weeks.

“There was quite a backlog of CPL applications when I took office earlier this year,” Place stated. “We have already processed a record number of applications - more than 3,700 - since I assumed office in January 2021, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

In addition to CPL applications, the Clerk’s Office offers many other services as well. In September, the Clerk’s office began offering customers the option to request vital records online. Customers can request and receive birth, death and marriage records without ever leaving their homes.

For more information, please visit the Kalamazoo County Clerk’s website, https://www.kalcounty.com/clerk/