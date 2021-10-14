Here Are Some of The Craziest, Coolest & Weirdest 2nd Hand Finds In Michigan This Year

One of the favorite pastimes of so many people is to go second hand shopping in the hopes you stumble across something ridiculous that you just have to have, something fun and rare, or just a great deal. This is so true for the simple fact there there is an entire Facebook group dedicated to sharing the fun and silly finds people have made throughout the country. The beauty of the page is you can search for finds in your state. One search for Michigan and I had an awesome time scrolling through all the madness that has made its way to goodwill.

The Facebook group is call "Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared" at every day you can expect to see something you've never seen before, nor did you think you ever would. Just the other day I saw a clock that was over a foot tall that was sculpted out of what was described as "vomit." Ya...that's the kind of stuff you run into on this group. But it's super fun and people come together to laugh about all the weird and fun stuff people get rid of.

I scrolled through all the Michigan listings this year and so far I've come across some real winners. Below is is a list of some of the best finds, most of which were no doubt purchased. Still, it's all good fun. If you have anything ridiculous you've found this year, message us the picture and where you got it at and we'll add it to the list.

