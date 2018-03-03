Caught! Suspect Captured in CMU Shooting Deaths
Suspected shooter James Eric Davis, Jr. was captured early Saturday morning near the campus of Central Michigan University.Davis was taken into custody without incident shortly midnight, Davis, Jr. is suspected of shooting his parents, James Davis, Sr. and Diva Davis on Friday morning.
In a statement from CMU:
"The suspect was seen and reported by an individual on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight. Law enforcement personnel responded and arrested the suspect without incident," the statement said via The Lansing State Journal.