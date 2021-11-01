18-Year-Old Missing from MSU Campus Since October 29, 2021
Michigan State University Police are asking for help locating an 18-year-old who went missing while visiting friends on campus.
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brendan Santo. Brendan was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall on Friday, October 29, 2021, shortly before midnight.
Brendan is not a student at MSU. Police say he was visiting with friends at Yakeley Hall that night and may have been walking to the Brody Neighborhood. Brendan was last seen walking on the MSU campus and police say they do not believe he left the East Lansing area.
Brody is an 18-year-old male, standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds. Brody was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white Converse high-top shoes.
Michigan State University Police say they are aware of the vehicle Brendan was driving and that they know the current location of that vehicle.
Anyone with information on Brendan's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Detective Sergeant James Terrill at 517-388-6291 or TerrillJ@police.msu.edu.
