Binder Park rolls 4 events into Cheetah Choktoberfest-Uncorked

Mash-ups are popular on YouTube. Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek has taken the concept and done it with four of their popular events and rolled them into one. This Saturday, October 2nd, those four events are now a two-parter. In the morning, beginning at 9 am, it's the Cheetah Chase 5K. You can either run or walk through the course that winds through the zoo, past the new Zoorassic Park, the kangaroos, the giraffes, and, yes, the cheetahs.

For those who are competitive, there will be prizes for each age group. Another enticement to participate is Bell's Beer will be at the end of the course with your entry fee picking up your admission on Saturday at the zoo, and also for adults, your first beer. Click here to sign up.

Then, part two of the festivities begin at Noon with a festival featuring some forty vendors, providing "samples of craft beer, wine, cider, mead, seltzer, and even coffee." Also look for food trucks from La Chiva, Fox’s Pizza, and FireKeeper’s Casino. And as it is a festival, there will be live music from Abbey Rose & Co. at Noon, then Jesse Campbell at 2:00 pm and The Fat Animals at 4:00 pm.

The Zoo says festival tickets are separate from the morning events and you can buy them here.

