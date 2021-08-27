Battle Creek Police Seek Information After Man was Shot and Wounded

Battle Creek Police are investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Battle Creek Police are seeking more information after a man was found early Thursday with a gunshot wound, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer. The 19-year-old man was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment after police were called to the first block of East Northside Drive shortly after 3:00 a.m.

Police said the victim knocked on the door of a nearby home and asked for help. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper chest or shoulder. He told officers he was on foot on Greenwood Avenue when a red van passed and he was shot by a passenger.

Officers who responded began searching for a gunman, when they heard a man shouting in the 200 block of Parkway Drive. The man ran behind a house when he saw the patrol car and police then heard a gunshot fired.

Officers were unable to find that man and are unsure the man was connected to the earlier shooting. Investigating officers brought in a K-9 officer who was unable to track the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek area Silent Observer at 269-9643888.