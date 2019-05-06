5 Things You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know About Joan Osborne

5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Joan Osborne

Getty Images for The Christopher

Joan Osborne will take the Kalamazoo Ribfest stage on Saturday, August 3rd.  Bet you didn't know this about her.

#5.  Joan's latest release is an album of Bob Dylan covers.  "Songs of Bob Dylan" is her 9th studio album.

#4.  Joan Osborne was nominated for 6 Grammy Awards in 1996.  She probably would have won them all had it not been a break out year for Alanis Morissette, Hootie & the Blowfish and Seal.  Osborne has a total of 8 Grammy nominations including Best Blues Album in 2013.

#3.  Although most people know Joan Osborne from her top 10 pop and alternative hit "One Of Us," she has an incredible library of blues and singer-songwriter folk music.

#2.  4 years before the release of "One Of Us" Joan Osborne formed her own record label Womanly Hips.

#1.  Joan Osborne's performance of "One of Us" moved Prince so much that he recorded a version on his Emancipation album.

 

Filed Under: Joan Osborne, Kalamazoo Ribfest
Categories: Articles, Concerts

More From WKFR