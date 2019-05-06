5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Joan Osborne

Joan Osborne will take the Kalamazoo Ribfest stage on Saturday, August 3rd. Bet you didn't know this about her.

#5. Joan's latest release is an album of Bob Dylan covers. "Songs of Bob Dylan" is her 9th studio album.

#4. Joan Osborne was nominated for 6 Grammy Awards in 1996. She probably would have won them all had it not been a break out year for Alanis Morissette, Hootie & the Blowfish and Seal. Osborne has a total of 8 Grammy nominations including Best Blues Album in 2013.

#3. Although most people know Joan Osborne from her top 10 pop and alternative hit "One Of Us," she has an incredible library of blues and singer-songwriter folk music.

#2. 4 years before the release of "One Of Us" Joan Osborne formed her own record label Womanly Hips.

#1. Joan Osborne's performance of "One of Us" moved Prince so much that he recorded a version on his Emancipation album.