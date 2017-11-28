Pontiac Silverdome Meets Its Doom This Sunday

This Sunday, the Pontiac Silverdome will finally come down. The partial implosion scheduled for Sunday at 8:30 A.M. will be the official end of this former home of the Detroit Lions.

Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman sent out a press release stating it's one of the hottest properties on the market:

It’s not yet clear what will happen to the property, but the hope is that it won’t be on the market long. The City of Pontiac is ready to work with any developers who want to optimize the potential of this property.

The Pontiac Silverdome opened its doors in 1975 and hosted some of the biggest events such as The Who, Superbowl XVI in 1982 and hosted the Lions until 2001. One of its most notable memories is breaking the World Indoor Attendance Record in 1987 when it hosted WWF (WWE) Wrestlemania III and apparently packed a total of 93,173 fans to watch Hulk Hogan defeat the then undefeated Andre The Giant; a record which stood until 1999.

It's sad that this once brilliant stadium will be reduced to rubble this week.