It was a big night for the Detroit Pistons at the NBA, having Jaden Ivey available when it came for them to pick at number 5. Ivey wanted to play for the Pistons, so this appears to be a marriage made in heaven, so the speak. Then, trying to wade through a confusing three-team trade, the Pistons walked away with Jalen Duren from Memphis. That's the basketball news. But wait there's more.

Not only do these two kids get to sign multi-million dollar contracts, but they're also going to Paris. France. This story was a bit under the radar when it came out in late May, but the Pistons and their long-time rivals, the Chicago Bulls are headed to Paris in January to play at a new arena opening up over there.

This sentence from the announcement may make you serious hoops fans laugh. "The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that The NBA Paris Game 2023 will feature the six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls and the three-time NBA champion Detroit Pistons playing a regular-season game at the Accor Arena in Paris on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023."

Why laugh? Well, the six-time and three-time champs haven't been good in a very long time. Except for a few short stretches, both teams haven't been very good in well over a decade, yet the NBA is trying to pass this game off as the battle of titans.

But good for the kids, who get to see Paris, and with so many international players, it's a chance for them to show off closer to home and sell the game even more.

