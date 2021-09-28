When I heard there was a movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence coming to Netflix my interest was immediately piqued. I love both of those actors on their own so I'm sure that they'll do well together.

Imagine my surprise when I learned that Leonardo is playing an astronomy professor from Michigan State University.

The movie, titled "Don't Look Up", follows two scientists (played by Lawrence and DiCaprio) as they try to warn the rest of humanity about an incoming asteroid. Take a look:

The two main characters seem to have a hard time convincing anyone that this threat is real despite the overwhelming evidence based on scientific facts. Here's a clip to give you a better idea of the premise of the film:

Absolutely living for Meryl Streep as the ne'er-do-well presidential figure.

The movie is being described as a "disaster comedy" and features other huge names like Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett and even Ariana Grande.

The timing of this film may feel a bit conspicuous given the current climate surrounding the pandemic. But, considering the project was announced in February of 2020 I don't think it's directly related to our current situation.

Don't Look Up will be released in select theaters on December 10th and on Netflix for all to enjoy on December 24th. Because nothing screams "it's the Holiday season" like a movie about the end of the world.

