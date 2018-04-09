Former First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State, and presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton will be in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, to participate in a centennial birthday celebration for former First Lady Betty Ford.Joining her will be Lynda Johnson Robb, daughter of President Lyndon Baines Johnson (and a former First Lady of Virginia) and Susan Ford Fales, daughter of former First Lady Betty Ford.

The occasion is a sold-out annual luncheon celebration, “America’s First Ladies: An Enduring Legacy”, as part of the legacy of Betty Ford. This being Mrs. Ford's 100th birthday, Clinton and Johnson Robb were invited to participate in a discussion moderated by NBC journalist Andrea Mitchell. The event is at Noon at the Fredrick Meijer Gardens and Park.

“As first lady, mother never felt the constraints of politics when deciding to speak out about an issue,” said Ford Bales. “This year’s guests reflect the depth of support and respect that she earned as first lady."

National Tribute Service Honors The Life Of Betty Ford PALM DESERT, CA - JULY 12, 2011: In this image released by the Gerald R. Ford Library and Museum, (L-R) Mike Ford, former President George W. Bush, Jack Ford, Susan Ford Bales, former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, first lady Michelle Obama, and Steve Ford stand as former first lady Nancy Reagan and former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit as they gather for a photo before the funeral of former first lady Betty Ford at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church July 12, 2011 in Palm Desert, California. Family, dignitaries, including first lady Michelle Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and former President Bill Clinton attended the service at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, during which former first lady Rosalynn Carter and journalist Cokie Roberts presented eulogies for the outspoken Ford, who will be buried alongside her husband, former President Gerald R. Ford, in Grand Rapids, Michigan following a second service July 14. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Gerald R. Ford Library and Museum via Getty Images)