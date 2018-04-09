Hillary Clinton To Be At Betty Ford’s Centennial Celebration Wednesday
Former First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State, and presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton will be in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, to participate in a centennial birthday celebration for former First Lady Betty Ford.Joining her will be Lynda Johnson Robb, daughter of President Lyndon Baines Johnson (and a former First Lady of Virginia) and Susan Ford Fales, daughter of former First Lady Betty Ford.
The occasion is a sold-out annual luncheon celebration, “America’s First Ladies: An Enduring Legacy”, as part of the legacy of Betty Ford. This being Mrs. Ford's 100th birthday, Clinton and Johnson Robb were invited to participate in a discussion moderated by NBC journalist Andrea Mitchell. The event is at Noon at the Fredrick Meijer Gardens and Park.
“As first lady, mother never felt the constraints of politics when deciding to speak out about an issue,” said Ford Bales. “This year’s guests reflect the depth of support and respect that she earned as first lady."
Robb was first lady of Virginia from 1982 to 1986, when husband Chuck Robb was governor. She has worked towards raising awareness for women’s and children’s issues. She says “the Ford and Johnson families’ friendship dates back to when both of our fathers served in Congress,” said Robb. “I am excited to share some of my moments as a first daughter during this special tribute.”