Glamping on Beaver Island Ranked One of the Tops in the Country

As someone that isn't really the outdoorsy type, I always knew there had to be a better way to enjoy the whole camping thing. It turns out I was right, and one of the top ways in the country to "Glamp" is right here in Michigan.

A quaint little spot on Beaver Island in Northern Michigan just made USA Today's Top 10 list for "Best Glamping Spot for 2022". The Beaver Island Retreat secured its spot smack dap in the middle at number 5 on the list of best locations across the country.

The glamorous camping spot is part of the remote Beaver Island Retreat and is only accessible by boat or plane. Beaver Island itself is a pretty cool place itself located in Lake Michigan and is the largest island in Lake Michigan and the third largest island in Michigan after Isle Royale and Drummond Island. Beaver Island offers tons to explore, restaurants, and more all situated on 55+ sq miles so you'll never be left without anything to do.

Guests at the retreat have a chance to slumber in Safari Tents that rival many hotel rooms. According to the website, each tent is constructed on a platform and offers 184 sq. ft of space inside. Each tent has a memory foam Queen bed, custom-designed chairs, and a love seat with lighting with a solar-powered bedside lamp.

The outdoor area is just as chic with a 16’X 6’ porch, a woven cotton hammock hung between trees on your campsite. There is even a campsite table with checkered cloth and benches and a private grill. This is not your parent's campsite.

Guests at the secluded retreat will also have access to the gathering pavilion’s fully equipped bar and the private bathhouses with high-quality fixtures, thick bath towels, and all-natural bath bars.

You can check out the full list that made the Top Ten here and book your ultimate Glamping Experience Pure Michigan style by visiting beverislandretreat.com

