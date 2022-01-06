Get Ready to Ski, Sip, & Chill This Winter on Michigan’s Drummond Island

Forget waiting 'til summer, Michigan's favorite resort island is exactly where you need to be this winter.

Drummond Island Resort, located just a mile off the eastern tip of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, is a tourist favorite during the summer months. With over 2000 acres, there is plenty of room to enjoy everything northern Michigan has to offer, not to mention enjoying the great accommodations that include cabins and a resort hotel with all the amenities. Summers on the island and truly incredible, but wait..there's more.

Drummond Island is also the perfect winter playground. The resort offers all the winter season favorites from sledding, skiing, ice fishing, and snowmobiling. Anything you can do in the snow, you can do on Drummond Island, and this year they are kicking it up a notch with a series of special events.

Drummond Island's "Ski, Sip, & Chill" events take all the great activities the resort offers and lump it in to one amazing winter adventure. Guests will embark on a snowshoeing or cross-country skiing adventure across the groomed trails while making fun stops along with the way to...well...sip and chill.

According to the website, the day has guests making their way starting on the19th hole to pick up equipment, grab a hot beverage before heading on their way. There is a total of five stops along the way that include things like wine tasting in the Yurt, fireside s’mores, and finally ending up with a warm-up, and a cup of Poblano Chicken Chili.

Event dates are January 15, January 22, February 5, February 12, and February 19, with activities running from 11 am-1 pm. The cost for the "cool" excursion is just $60, only $50 if your don't need to rent equipment, and includes 10% off the resort's Best Available Rate for lodging.

To book the ultimate winter adventure on Drummond Island, or for more information, click here.