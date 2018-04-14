Former K-Wings Coach Retires As 3rd Winningest Coach Ever

It was a career that started in Kamloops, stopped in Kalamazoo, and ended this week in Dallas; all told there were 823 NHL career victories, third on the all-time list. And a Stanley Cup.Ken Hitchcock, who coached the K-Wings for two and a half season in the mid 1990's. retired this week as coach of the Dallas Stars. His 823 career victory total is only behind Hall of Famer Scotty Bowman and Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville.

Hitchcock started his coaching career in British Columbia, in Kamloops, where he was coach six years and had a winning record every season. That led to an assistant's job in Philadelphia with the Flyers. Hitchcock then came to Kalamazoo in 1993 and was promoted to head coach of the parent club, the Dallas Stars in 1995.

HItchcock coached the Stars to their only Stanley Cup in the 1998-99 season. He then went to Philadelphia, Columbus, St. Louis, and finally, this past season, back to the Stars. Hitchcock will remain on the payroll as a team advisor.