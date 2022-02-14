Consumers Energy: $7500 Grant For Michigan Trees

ReLeaf Michigan is benefitting from a $7500 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation, meaning more trees for Michigan communities. The announcement was made on Monday and the funds will go towards supporting Forestry Network Meetings, the Michigan Big Tree Hunt and homeowner presentations.

“The Consumers Energy Foundation is committed to strengthening environmental stewardship, reducing environmental impact and preserving the natural beauty of Michigan,” said Carolyn Bloodworth, the Consumers Energy Foundation’s secretary/treasurer. “Our commitment to protecting the planet includes working with great partners like ReLeaf Michigan to be a force of change here in our home state.”

ReLeaf Michigan is Michigan’s only statewide tree planting non-profit organization. Their focus is working with communities and organizations throughout the state to protect and restore our urban tree canopies. They also aim to educate the public on the value of trees and how to properly select, plant and maintain them.

The Consumers Energy Foundation grant helps support three aspects of ReLeaf Michigan’s educational programming: Forestry Network Meetings, the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, and homeowner presentations within their service area.

Forestry Network Meetings are regional opportunities that facilitate the provision of technical training, educational outreach and networking opportunities for municipalities and those involved in the Green Industry throughout Michigan. Since the majority of tree related educational opportunities are held in Lansing or southeast Michigan, ReLeaf Michigan helped to establish the Saginaw Bay Forestry Network, Grand Traverse Bay Watershed Forestry Network and Lower Grand River Forestry Network to give all individuals responsible for trees no matter their background closer access to professionals.

The Michigan Big Tree Hunt encourages Michiganders of any age to help identify the biggest trees in the state, offering prizes for the biggest tree in each county. Learn how to enter your tree and see photos of past winners at www.bigtreehunt.com.

Homeowner Workshops are in-person or virtual opportunities for residents to hear expert advice, ask questions, and gain an understanding of how residents can each do their part to help our trees stay healthy for many years into the future. Each presentation is tailored to the needs of the community.