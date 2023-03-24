Chris Brown Fan Dumped by Boyfriend After Singer Gives Her Lap Dance at Concert

A Chris Brown lap dance has apparently broken up a happy home, with a fan recently announcing he split with his girlfriend after she was hunched on by CB at a recent show.

Chris Brown is currently on the last leg of his Under the Influence Tour's European run, where he has been captured on camera giving out nightly lap dances to lucky fans in attendance. Earlier this month, the Virginia crooner delivered a lap dance that had the boyfriend of the recipient feeling some kind of way.

TikTok user dashthelith first shared the video clip of a woman he claimed was his girlfriend getting a lap dance from Chris Brown during a show earlier this month. "POV buying my girlfriend front row tickets to Chris Brown," he wrote over the post.

"I want my £500 and my girlfriend back @chrisbrownofficial," the TikTok user captioned the post.

The video went viral, gaining over 11 million likes. The TikTok user then obliged a request to see the entire video, which shows the woman seemingly in lust as Chris Brown vigorously dry humps her onstage.

"Break up with her [right now] she knows better," one person commented.

It turns out the lap dance may have been too much for the couple's relationship to handle. Almost two weeks later, dashthelith updated his TikTok followers on the situation.

"Just to update everyone regarding the Chris Brown concert," he wrote. "I'm no longer with my girlfriend but she said she doesn't think what she did was wrong."

He later shared a post joking that Chris Brown said sorry.

"Guys it's cool Chris Brown just bought me 60 rolls of toilet paper for 19.99," he captioned a photoshopped image of himself dapping Chris up.

While the tragic love story is going viral, there's a possibility it could be made up as the TikTok account notes it's "For Entertainment Purposes Only."

This isn't the first time that a Chris Brown lap dance on tour has gone viral. Earlier this month, Chris Brown tossed a woman's phone into the crowd who refused to stop recording herself while Breezy was dry-humping.