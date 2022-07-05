CannaBash Music and Marijuana Fest is This Saturday in Muskegon

A cannabis-centric music festival is coming to Muskegon this weekend.

CannaBash is July 9, 2022, 3p.m. to 11p.m. at Softball World in Muskegon Township.

What to Expect at CannaBash 2022 in Muskegon

Seven Muskegon township marijuana retailers will be at the festival:

Kai Cannabis

Pure Options

Cloud Cannabis

Lucky’s

High Profile

Skymint

NOBO.

CannaBash will include food trucks, games, fireworks, live music - and of course, on-site cannabis consumption.

Event organizer Connie Maxim Sparrow tells MLive:

“It’s going to be a really cool consumption outdoor music festival... A big smoke sesh with some really cool bands."

Stage 1 performers:

3:30p.m. to 4:30p.m. - Echoes of Pink Floyd

5:10p.m. to 5:40p.m. Kelsey Lynn

5:50p.m. to 6:20p.m. Willy J Pesco

6:30p.m. to 6:50p.m. Sloane Bone

7p.m. to 7:30p.m. Luniz

7:50p.m. to 8:50pm. Trick Trick with Band

9:00p.m. to 10p.m. Bone thugs N Harmony

Stage 2 will highlight local talent:

4:30 p.m. PRIM

7:00 p.m. Danny VanZandt

7:30 p.m. Nic VanSprosen

8:00 p.m. Daisybox

8:30 p.m. Deadflower

9:00 p.m. Edgar Hope and The Burden

Organizers estimate 5,000 to 7,000 will attend CannaBash.

What won't be at the event is alcoholic beverages. According to MLive, administrative rules prohibit consumption events from dispensing alcohol and cannabis at the same time.

Proceeds from CannaBash will go to the Canna Social Equity Foundation, a local nonprofit that was created to help Cannabis Operators "fulfill social equity and community development initiatives by providing a safe and legal way to donate to non-profit organizations across the United States."

How Can I Get Tickets to CannaBash?

Tickets for CannaBash are on sale here.

General admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets $125.

VIP includes:

Access to the VIP Tent, so VIPs can relax away from the elements of weather.

Catered Food and Refreshments

Cannabis Table Service

Vendor Booth Customer Priority - Skip the lines!

Customized high end dab bar experience, personalized at your table!

Various lounge areas and dedicated seating.

Dedicated VIP bathroom trailer.

Free sample swag!

More Cannabis Consumption Events in Muskegon

In addition to CannaBash, there are two more marijuana festivals planned in Muskegon in 2022.

Saturnalia Canna Carnival is August 20 at Mercy Health Arena. The event will feature carnival rides, games, and marijuana consumption.

The Falling Leaves Festival is set for Sept. 24-25 at Muskegon's Marsh Field on Laketon Avenue and is expected to include hayrides, cider and donuts, arts and crafts, live music, scavenger hunts, games, and marijuana consumption.

