BEWARE: Michigan Feds Warn of Detroit Lions Playoff Ticket Scam

The excitement of an NFL playoff game happening in Detroit continues to grow as we get closer to game day. This is the first-ever playoff game at Ford Field and tickets are still on sale. But, Michigan feds want you to beware of scammers who are preying on those who are looking to get last-minute tickets.

Officials Warn of Lions' Playoff Ticket Scams

The Lions host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Reports are saying that tickets are the most expensive ever for a wild-card game. And that makes an incredible opportunity for scammers to try and cash in on those looking for tickets. And there are more ways than one to look out for according to Michigan Government officials.

How to Avoid Being Scammed When Buying Playoff Tickets

According to WZZM, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning people to take precautions when buying or selling a ticket online. Especially when using payment apps like Apple Pay, Cash App, Venmo, PayPal, and others. Avoid scams with these tips:

- Make sure you are buying from a reputable website, especially before providing any personal financial information. As an additional resource, try researching the ticket seller on the Better Business Bureau's national website. Use credit - If you purchase tickets online it is recommended that you complete your transaction using a credit card. Purchasing tickets with a credit card often provides you with protections that you would not otherwise have if you purchased the tickets using cash, check, or apps like Venmo and Cash App.

