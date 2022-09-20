It's been quite a while since the superstars of the WWE have come to Kalamazoo, and since 2018, the athletes at Independence Pro Wrestling have been helping give Kalamazoo their dose of professional wrestling. Now, WWE has finally announced that they'll return to the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo for their 2022 WWE Holiday Live Tour on Sunday, December 11th with a show starting at 7 pm. Doors are at 5:30 pm and tickets are running between $20 and $525.

Fans can expect to see superstars MATT RIDDLE, SETH "FREAKIN" ROLLINS

BIANCA BELAIR, BAYLEY, BOBBY LASHLEY, ALEXA BLISS, ASUKA, IYO SKY

DAKOTA KAI and lots more to be announced soon. The card is always subject to change, but it'll be nice to have WWE back in The Zoo finally. There is actually a long-standing relationship between WWE and the Wings Event Center which goes all the way back to the 90s, and those with the WWE network can see for themselves.

Wings Event Center on the WWE Network

On April 8, 1992, the World Wrestling Federation did a taping of its Superstars TV show, Prime Time Wrestling, and All American Wrestling as well which would be aired between multiple shows between April 18th and June 22nd, most of which can be viewed on the WWE network. The May 2nd, 1992 edition of Superstars even has The Ultimate Warrior's first televised match against Skinner.

It's crazy to think that was now over 30 years ago, but if you want to relive more of the show you can check out this article which details the event, which saw Ric Flair face off against The Macho Man Randy Savage.