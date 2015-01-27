“Stay With Me” vs “I Won’t Back Down” [VIDEO]

A couple days ago Sam Smith settled out of court with Tom Petty. Basically, the writers of "I Won't Back Down" sued Sam Smith for the similarities in his song "Stay With Me." It does use the same chords in many places. Truth be told, a lot of songs use the same chords. This is nothing new.

I combed through mash ups and video comparisons trying to find a good representation of the song theft that Tom Petty is talking about. Keep in mind, I'm a huge Tom Petty fan. But this lawsuit seems crazy stupid to me.

In the settlement Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne are now credited as co-writers and will receive royalties for Sam Smith's song "Stay With Me."