It's barely been more than a week since the Western Michigan Broncos let former head coach Tim Lester go, and at the time, we knew a committee was being put together to find his successor.

That committee took 11 days to make a decision, and it's a good one.

On Thursday, December 8th, WMU Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae announced that the Broncos new head coach would be Lance Taylor, who spent this past season as the Offensive Coordinator at Louisville.

"We were searching for someone with relentless energy and the capacity to lift everyone around them to greater aspirational heights... Coach Taylor is quite simply one of the most impressive individuals I have had the pleasure to spend time with." - Dan Barholomae

Taylor, who is 41, also coached three seasons as the running backs coach and run game coordinator at Notre Dame. During his time there, he helped take the Irish to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2022, and a Fiesta Bowl appearance in 2021.

And Taylor worked directly with Kyren Williams, who had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons.

He also had two coaching stints in the NFL. He was with the Carolina Panthers as their Wide Receivers Coach. In 2013, the team finished first in the NFC South, going 12-4 on the season, before getting eliminated by the 49ers in the first round of the postseason.

He also worked as an offensive quality control coach and assistant tight ends coach from 2010-2012 with the New York Jets.

"I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to be the head football coach at Western Michigan University... I will work relentlessly in helping our players be prepared and successful in the classroom and on the football field. We will play with great effort, intensity, and passion and WE WILL WIN CHAMPIONSHIPS!" - Coach Lance Taylor

He will make the trip to Kalamazoo soon, and we'll get our first look at the new head coach for the Western Michigan Broncos Football team.