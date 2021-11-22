Two Kalamazoo Men Arrested After Ramming Police Vehicle During Chase in Indiana

Two men from Kalamazoo were arrested over the weekend after crashing head-on into a police cruiser during a chase in Indiana.

The incident happened Saturday evening at around 7:00 p.m.. Police had been pursuing a kidnapping suspect after receiving calls from a woman who said her daughter was being held against her will. She said that suspect had a handgun and was traveling eastbound on I-94 from the Illinois state line and into Indiana.

Get our free mobile app

After officers located the vehicle, the driver took off at high speeds. At one point during the chase, the driver turned his vehicle around and drove directly at three police cars, striking one of them. An officer from Porter, Indiana was injured in the collision but is expected to recover.

When the suspect’s vehicle finally stopped, two people who were riding inside fled from the scene on foot. Three other people in the suspect’s vehicle stayed in the vehicle, according to police. They included a female who was injured in the collision. She was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were considered to be non-life-threatening.

The 25-year-old driver, a man from Kalamazoo, was later located and arrested at a nearby gas station. Another Kalamazoo man connected to the incident, a 29-year-old, was arrested the following morning after police in Chesterton, Indiana received a call about a suspicious man at a gas station there. A handgun recovered had been reported stolen from Kalamazoo. The names of the two suspects have not been released at this time.