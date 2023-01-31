Sweetheart Drive at Five – 2023
You can win BIG this Valentine's Day with the Sweetheart Drive at 5.
How It Works
1. Each weekday morning listen to Dana and Chelsea around 7:20 a.m. for the Sweetheart Drive at 5 Love Song of the Day.
2. Lauren Gordon will play that song again sometime in the 5 p.m. hour. When you hear that song played again, be the 13th caller at 978-1033.
3. Each day one lucky winner grabs a daily prize and is registered for an awesome grand prize!
Each daily winner will receive the following:
- $50 Gift Card to Reflections Salon and Spa OR a $20 Gift Card to Cold Stone Creamery along with a $20 Gift Card for Island Heat Tanning.
Each daily winner is then qualified for the Valentine's Grand Prize:
- $100 Visa Gift Card courtesy of KC’s Autoland.
- 1 Pair of Tickets to the 7th annual wine festival 'Wine Not' happening on Saturday, March 4th.
The daily contest runs from Feb 1st – Feb 10th. Dana and Chelsea will announce the grand prize winner at 7:20 a.m. on Monday, Feb 13th.
Happy Valentine's Day and good luck!
