Sweetheart Drive at Five – 2023

You can win BIG this Valentine's Day with the Sweetheart Drive at 5.

How It Works

1. Each weekday morning listen to Dana and Chelsea around 7:20 a.m. for the Sweetheart Drive at 5 Love Song of the Day.

2. Lauren Gordon will play that song again sometime in the 5 p.m. hour. When you hear that song played again, be the 13th caller at 978-1033.

3. Each day one lucky winner grabs a daily prize and is registered for an awesome grand prize!

Each daily winner will receive the following:

$50 Gift Card to Reflections Salon and Spa OR a $20 Gift Card to Cold Stone Creamery along with a $20 Gift Card for Island Heat Tanning.

Each daily winner is then qualified for the Valentine's Grand Prize:

$100 Visa Gift Card courtesy of KC’s Autoland.

1 Pair of Tickets to the 7th annual wine festival 'Wine Not' happening on Saturday, March 4th.

The daily contest runs from Feb 1st – Feb 10th. Dana and Chelsea will announce the grand prize winner at 7:20 a.m. on Monday, Feb 13th.

Happy Valentine's Day and good luck!

