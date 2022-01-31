Sweetheart Drive at Five – 2022
You can win BIG this Valentine's Day with the Sweetheart Drive at 5.
How It Works
1. Each weekday morning listen to Dana and Chelsea around 7:20 am for the Sweetheart Drive at 5 Love Song of the Day.
2. Lauren Gordon will play that song again sometime in the 5 PM hour. When you hear that song played again, be the 13th caller at 978-1033.
3. Each day one lucky winner grabs a daily prize and is registered for a HUGE grand prize!
Each daily winner will receive the following:
- Week 1 (Jan 31st - Feb 4th): A Dozen Donuts from Sweetwater's
- Week 2 (Feb 7th - Feb 11th): 1 pound box of chocolates from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Each daily winner is then qualified for the Valentine's Grand Prize:
- $100 American Express Gift Card from KC's Auto Land
Dana and Chelsea will announce the grand prize winner at 7:20 AM on Monday, Feb 14th.
Happy Valentine's Day and good luck!
