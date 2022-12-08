Rochester Hills has been hard at work for the past few years to bring renovation and beautification to an area north of Crooks Rd off Hamlin called Innovation Hills, a park and gathering area that has a playground, paths, and ponds and is a sanctuary for much wildlife. The park itself is really pretty and over the past few weeks, the city has been putting in work to get it ready for the holidays and basically finished transforming it into a giant Light Bright Board. They posted the finished look on the city's Facebook page on December 7th:

It's a Lite Brite come to life!! Innovation Hills is aglow this holiday season so be sure to stop by and soak in the stunning scenery. The park is open Sunday-Thursday until 6 pm and Friday-Saturday until 7 pm. Enjoy this beautiful escape right here in your community!

Get our free mobile app

Lights, Lights, and More Lights

This new addition isn't the only place to catch lights in the Rochester area, as many have heard of the Big, Bright Light Show which is currently taking place. Every night the Downtown Rochester area is lit up with over 1 million lights, with each storefront decorated with a different color pattern.

The display will be lit every evening from 5 pm to Midnight from November 21 to January 21, 2023. Most stores in Downtown Rochester are open Monday to Saturday, until 9 pm. Innovation Hills is roughly 8 minutes of a drive away from Downtown Rochester, but the attraction draws thousands downtown on the weekends. So if you plan to go, good luck utilizing the parking structures.